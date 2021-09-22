The number of active cases of COVID-19 among Lawrence County residents saw a dramatic decrease over the past week, according to information released by the Arkansas Department of Health.
As of Tuesday morning, the ADH website reported 141 active cases, down 78 from the 219 reported the previous week.
The same seven-day period also saw three additional deaths recorded among Lawrence County residents.
The ADH is reporting a cumulative total of 50 deaths, up from the 47 reported a week ago.
New cases are down in the county. After several weeks of triple digit increases, only 78 new cases were reported during the past seven days.
The new cumulative case total for the county is 3,046, up from 2,968 last Tuesday.
Recoveries outpaced new cases with 153 being added to the recovered list, bringing that total to 2,855, up from 2,702.
