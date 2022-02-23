Lawrence County had half as many new cases of COVID-19 during the past week as were reported the previous week, according to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health.
According to the ADH website, the county has had 5,058 total cumulative cases reported as of Tuesday morning, which reflects an increase of 71 new cases during the past seven days. The previous week 142 new cases were reported among Lawrence County residents.
The active case count dropped again, as well, with 59 active cases reported on Tuesday, down 34 from 93 the previous week.
Recoveries are continuing to outpace new cases with 104 added to the recovered list during the past week. The total number of recoveries increased to 4,931, up from the 4,827 reported last Tuesday.
One new COVID-related death was reported among Lawrence County residents bringing that total to 68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.