The number of COVID-19 cases among Lawrence County residents continued to increase during the past week, with 77 new cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The total cumulative case count for the county now stands at 2,452, up from 2,375 a week ago.
As of Tuesday, the ADH website reported the number of active cases for the county at 118, an increase of 28 from the 90 active cases reported the previous week.
Several recoveries were reported during the week-long period, as well, with 49 added to the recovered list, bringing that total to 2,291, up from the previous week’s total of 2,242.
No new COVID-related deaths have been reported among Lawrence County residents, so that number remains at 43.
School resumes, masks optional
School resumed on Monday with local districts leaving the decision of masks up to students and their parents.
Hillcrest Supt. Greg Crabtree joined other administrators in expressing that while masks would be made available at this time they will not be mandatory.
“Masks will be provided for any staff or student who choose the option to wear them,” Crabtree said. “We will continue the mitigation strategies that proved effective last spring such as social distancing, temperature checks and small group lunch and recesses.”
Hoxie Supt. Kelly Gillham said the situation remains fluid.
“At this point, we have an optional face mask policy,” she said. “We are providing face masks for buses, gyms and school buildings, but it is up to staff and students/parents if an individual chooses to wear a mask. We are watching ACHI data daily to monitor Covid spread in our area to make sure we are making safe decisions for our students.”
