While COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline in Lawrence County, the Arkansas Department of Health reported an additional three covid-related deaths among residents of the county this week.
As of Tuesday morning, the ADH website reports 53 deaths among Lawrence County residents, up from 50 reported a week ago.
Only 45 new cases were reported during the seven-day period, though, down from 69 new cases the previous week. The total cumulative case count for the county is now 3,160, up from 3,115 last Tuesday.
Recoveries continue to outpace new cases with 3,027 cumulative recoveries reported on Tuesday, up 57 from the 2,970 reported the previous week.
The decrease in the active case count reflects the fact that more are recovering from the virus than are testing positive for it. As of Tuesday morning, the ADH reported 80 active cases in the county, down from the 95 reported last Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.