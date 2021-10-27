The COVID-19 case numbers reported by the Arkansas Department of Health have continued to see a steady decline over the past few weeks.
As of Tuesday, only 36 active cases were reported on the ADH website, down eight from the 44 active cases reported the previous Tuesday.
In addition, only 25 new cases have been reported during the seven-day period according to the data shared by the department. As of Tuesday, the county had a total cumulative case count of 3,263, compared to 3,238 a week ago.
Recoveries continue to outpace new cases with 33 added to the recovered list during the past week. The new cumulative total for recoveries is 3,171, up from the 3,138 reported on Oct. 19.
The number of Covid-related deaths among residents of Lawrence County remains unchanged at 56.
