State Rep. Fran Cavenaugh of Walnut Ridge has announced she will be seeking re-election for her spot in the Arkansas House of Representatives where she is serving her third term. She represents District 30, which now includes portions of Craighead, Greene and Lawrence counties.
“The only way our state can continue to move forward is if we have people in office who are willing to fight to protect Arkansas families and our constitutional rights,” said Cavenaugh. “That’s why I’m running for re-election, so I can continue to bring the voice of District 30 to the Capitol.”
Most recently, Cavenaugh has stood up for Arkansas families by voting to protect life and fighting to provide increased access to educational resources and opportunities to all students and parents. She also voted to strengthen Second Amendment rights. During her time in office, Cavenaugh has voted to pass a $50 million tax cut for low-income Arkansans.
“I want to focus on keeping our businesses thriving and adding more opportunities for Arkansans so that we can create a better community for generations to come,” added Cavenaugh.
For the 93rd General Assembly, Rep. Cavenaugh serves as an assistant speaker pro tempore. She also serves on the Joint Budget Committee, the House Judiciary Committee, and the House City, County and Local Affairs Committee.
