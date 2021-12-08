The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce continued its strategic planning with a meeting on Dec. 1 with Perry Webb, retired chamber executive with the Springdale Chamber of Commerce.
Webb, who got his start at the local Chamber of Commerce in the 1980s, has more than 32 years of experience as a chamber executive, including overseeing organizational programming, government affairs, communications, public relations, special projects and community and economic development.
A 1975 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School, he earned a business degree from then Williams Baptist College and his business administration degree from Arkansas State University.
Webb’s presentation to the Lawrence County Chamber and local community leaders was titled “Focus on the Future: What the Chamber Can Do to Drive Change and Results.”
He went over the need to set S.M.A.R.T. goals, which are specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely.
Those in attendance looked at previously determined priorities and discussed which issues could be addressed in the short term, which would cause the most harm if not addressed and which have little chance of being impacted by time and resources dedicated locally.
Attendees ranked different issue areas and had an opportunity to suggest roles they could play in advancing the future of the community.
Anyone who is interested in being a part of a task force to help with a focus area identified by the Chamber can contact Lawrence County Chamber Executive Director Renee Bland at 870-886-3232.
