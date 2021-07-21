The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce held its first quarterly meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday with the focus on the future.
Board President Josh Conlee led an interactive session, Chamber Vision 2030, as the Chamber continues to develop a strategic plan and vision for the coming years.
“We are working to create a unified path forward,” Conlee said, noting that a one-day planning session has also been held with elected officials and community leaders. “Our goal is for the Chamber to help the county to succeed.”
During Thursday’s meeting, Chamber members brainstormed strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the county.
Some of the strengths discussed were transportation infrastructure, healthcare, education and leadership, while weaknesses noted were derelict property, need for more housing and need for more higher-wage jobs.
Conlee also shared the results of similar exercises from the previous session.
“We want to use the lessons learned moving forward,” he said.
At this time top priorities for Chamber Vision 2030 are developing integrated marketing, developing target industry, developing tourism targets and investing in public relations.
Also at the meeting, Conlee shared some of the things the Chamber currently does including ribbon cuttings, quarterly meetings, Trunk or Treat, shop local campaign, community and business development, Agri Expo, Business Expo, Leadership Lawrence County, monthly newsletter and Beatles at the Ridge.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Conlee reminded attendees about the regional job fair, which was held on Friday. The event was sponsored by the Lawrence County Chamber, along with the Randolph County Chamber and the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.