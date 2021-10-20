The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for the Christmas Open House scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14, from 1-5 p.m.
All Lawrence County merchants are encouraged to participate in the event, with registration due by Thursday, Oct. 28.
Cost for participation is $75, which will be used to cover the cost of advertising the event.
In addition, the Chamber will sponsor a Chamber Bucks giveaway, with winning shoppers receiving Chamber Bucks to use at participating businesses after the open house.
Renee Bland, executive director of the Chamber, said there has been a lot of positive feedback regarding this year’s event, and she is hopeful for great participation from both retailers and shoppers.
For more information on signing up for the event, call the Chamber at 870-886-3232 or email lawrencecofc@sudden linkmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.