The Lawrence County Quorum Court met on Monday, Jan. 17, and appointed Justice Lloyd Clark of Powhatan as the Association of Arkansas Counties representative for the Court.
Members also approved the legislative audit and made a motion to allocate funding from the jail maintenance budget to purchase new cameras for the jail.
In other business, justices:
passed an ordinance to create a public safety equipment grant fund.
made a motion that a resolution be prepared that no signs of any kind be allowed on the Rails to Trails walking and biking trail or any county property.
