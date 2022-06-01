After a Republican primary race for Lawrence County Clerk resulted in a tie for the second-place finisher to be placed on the ballot for a June 21 runoff, the decision of who the second candidate will be is left to chance, according to Election Commissioner Judy Verkler.
When the first unofficial results were announced for the May 24 primary, Brandi Parker had received 1,039 votes in the Republican primary in the race for county clerk, but it was not enough to avoid a runoff, as Paige Howard Cunningham and Michelle Sheets finished neck and neck with 792 and 791 votes, respectively.
Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers said there were four ballots still outstanding on Election night. Three of those were tallied the next day, one with a vote for Cunningham, two with votes for Sheets, leaving them deadlocked at 793.
Verkler said the final ballot, a UOCAVA that was sent overseas, had a deadline of June 3 to be returned, but the commission has since learned that the ballot was not postmarked by the May 24 deadline, leaving the vote tied for Cunnigham and Sheets.
The Lawrence County Election Commission will hold a meeting on Thursday at 9 a.m. to determine by lot, according to Arkansas Law 7-5-106, the second candidate to be placed on the ballot.
The meeting will be held in the lobby at the Lawrence County Courthouse. The public is welcome to attend.
A runoff will also be required in the Republican primary in the race for Lawrence County judge.
Gary Barnhill received 1,177 votes and Ron Ingram received 839 to secure spots in the June 21 runoff. Frank Owens garnered 505 votes, followed by Jimmy Morgan with 127.
In other results, Richey Thatcher won the Republican nomination for county sheriff with 1,338 votes, compared to 1,154 votes for Jim Danley. Thatcher will face Independent candidate Tony Waldrupe in the November election.
Jeff Yates won the Republican nomination for justice of the peace, District 6, with 214 votes. Roger Swindle received 78 votes. Yates will be unopposed in November.
In the Lawrence County School Board race, Adam Davis defeated incumbent Doyne Davis, 932 to 564.
With a total of 8,341 registered voters in the county, 2,891 ballots were cast for a voter turnout of 34.55 percent.
