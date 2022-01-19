Dr. Brett Cooper’s dedication and commitment to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is unrivaled. This month he began serving his third term as chairman of the Chamber board. He served as board chair in 2003, 2013 and now again in 2022.
Moreover, Cooper has served for many years on the Chamber’s tourism committee, which was instrumental in several notable projects such as the Lawrence County Rail-Trail through Hoxie and Walnut Ridge and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Highway 67 projects including the establishment of Beatles Park, the Guitar Walk at Cavenaugh Park and the Beatles at the Ridge Festival.
The new board chair had high praise for the Chamber’s tourism committee and the projects the members have done.
“All of those have had a significant, positive impact on our community,” Cooper said. “They’re good examples of what the Chamber of Commerce can do for the community, bringing people together, forming a vision for the future and leading the way in making the community a better place.”
Cooper, who serves as vice president for creative services and technology, as well as special assistant to the president, at Williams Baptist University, is passionate about projects to improve the quality of life in the community.
“Amenities that make life more pleasant are good for everyone, and they make the area more attractive to businesses, too,” Cooper said. “That means encouraging development of parks and trails, improving downtown areas and commercial centers around the county, advocating for new homes and apartments to meet our growing housing demand and other such efforts.”
In addition to serving on the Chamber’s tourism and rail-trail committee, he serves on the Walnut Ridge Airport Commission, Wings of Honor Museum board, Ozark Gateway Tourism Council and is a member of the Walnut Ridge Kiwanis Club. He is also a member and deacon at Pocahontas First Baptist Church.
“I love the definition of a community as “people doing life together,” Cooper shared, describing what motivates him to get involved in the community.
“To me, it’s a huge blessing to ‘do life’ with the folks in this community, and it’s incredibly rewarding to be a part of efforts that make our county better and stronger,” he said. “Working with the Chamber is especially gratifying because it serves the community as a whole.”
Joining Cooper on the 2022 Chamber board are: Josh Conlee, past chairman; Dale Hughart, chair-elect; Junior Briner, Debbie Smith, Clay Sloan, Bill Wilcoxson, Brad Junkersfeld, Paula Haskins, Rhonda Fowler, Cathy Tedder, Erika Shields, Lloyd Clark and Blake Snow.
According to Cooper, goals for the Chamber this year include building the county’s population and retail environment.
“We held two community forums last year and established some key priorities,” he explained. “Two recurring themes that emerged are the need to grow our retail base and the need to attract more residents to the county. Those two are closely related. Our businesses and industries have a serious need for workers right now, and commercial growth depends largely on growing our residential population.”
Another goal of the Chamber this year is to develop a marketing plan.
“We are also working on our branding as a Chamber,” Cooper said. “We have a responsibility to articulate clearly what we do as an organization and the benefits we provide to our members.”
When asked the purpose of the Chamber, Cooper said, “The Chamber’s job is to better our community and to produce benefits for our members. Of course, if we do the first part well, it goes a long way toward accomplishing the second. Perry Webb, who got his start at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and who recently retired from the Springdale Chamber, gave us that definition of purpose at a forum recently, and it really resonated with our board.”
In short, Cooper said he feels the Chamber is important to Lawrence County because the organization is here to build the county’s economy and make the community a better place.
“The Chamber promotes our businesses and our county,” Cooper explained. “We pursue economic development, and we join with other regional and state entities in doing the same. We are a go-to location for information about the community.”
Dr. Cooper, a native of Mountain Home, obtained a bachelor’s degree at the University of Arkansas, master’s at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and a doctorate degree at the University of Memphis. He worked as a news reporter in radio for several years before coming to WBU and Lawrence County in 1993. An avid outdoorsman, Cooper enjoys growing a garden in the summer months, riding his bike on the rail-trail and getting out in the woods on a 4-wheeler. Most of his family lives in north central Arkansas, around Mountain Home and Melbourne, and he enjoys spending time with them when possible.
