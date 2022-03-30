Mayor Charles Snapp gave an update on ongoing work at Stewart Park during the March 21 meeting of the Walnut Ridge City Council.
A big part of the project is the pool upgrade, and Snapp reported that the first pour for the pool deck would be completed soon. Workers made that pour Tuesday morning.
Snapp also stated that the state pool inspector had explained that the state had made changes to the filtration system guidelines. The hours for filtration now need to be every six hours, which would be four turnovers for the 24-hour period.
A new filtration system would cost approximately $200,000 to $250,000, according to Allen Smith the pool advisor. The monies for this purchase could be made from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) monies for a project next year.
Mayor Snapp also reported that the large ball field lights are out. Spare lights were purchased several years ago from the City of Paragould but these lights have not been installed.
The lights, which are 80 feet tall, are too tall to be reached by the Street Department’s bucket truck. Mayor Snapp is seeking a price from an electrician to replace the lights and lower them to a height that is accessible for the city’s bucket truck.
The mayor also discussed the city’s asphalt overlay project for the upcoming year.
He reviewed the grants and funds available for asphalt overlay, explaining these are matching grants. There are funds budgeted for asphalt overlay, but with prices being high and volatile at this time, the amount of additional funds to consider appropriating is unknown.
Mayor Snapp suggested tabling this subject until a later time, and the council agreed.
Also during the meeting, City Attorney Weeks reported he had communication from the attorney for JR and Michelle Rogers regarding the possibility of donating the lots on Abbey Road to the city. Weeks said he had responded that the donation of the lots and a monetary offer may be a possibility, but at this time there was no firm offer.
He said he will continue to update council as negotiations are continued. Mayor Snapp stated that there may be a need for additional funds for legal fees from unallocated funds to cover legal expenses outside of the current budget to pay Weeks for this case.
In other business:
the council approved a resolution appropriating money to fund the 218 East Main fire station project. Construction will be funded using ARPA funds, and architect fees will be paid from unallocated funds. Fire Chief Chris Jones explained the need for the station to save lives by having responders on both sides of the train tracks, as well as to maintain and possibly improve the city’s ISO rating.
a proposal to set a deadline for storm cleanup to be completed at the Plaza Center, which was damaged by the wind storm that caused damage throughout the city, was tabled. Council Member Ty Callahan suggested waiting on this issue due to information and negotiations regarding the property.
council members approved resolutions to proceed with condemnation action for properties at 907 Southwest Second Street and 710 West Hazel. Council Member Jon Walter voiced concerns about costs for the city related to condemnations. Code Enforcement Officer Shannon DelMonte said the resolutions for condemnation gives her additional leverage and thus far homeowners have been able to find individuals interested in purchasing the condemned properties and bringing them into compliance at no expense to the city.
a resolution to proceed with condemnation on property at 412 Southeast Third Street was tabled due to a change in ownership.
the council approved the Legislative Audit for 2020, which had been distributed to council members for review. Mayor Snapp noted that there were no reportable findings in this audit for the city.
