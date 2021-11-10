The Lawrence County Angel Tree project is underway and angels are available in the County Clerk’s Office in the Lawrence County Courthouse in Walnut Ridge.
Applications are still available for those who are seeking to have their child placed on an angel. The deadline for applications is Dec. 3.
Those wishing to buy new gifts for a child can pick up an angel at the clerk’s office during regular business hours. The angel will display the child’s first name, age, size and perhaps a toy for which they are wishing.
Gifts are to be returned to the courthouse by Friday, Dec. 10, and will be distributed to families on Dec. 16 at the Lawrence County Meeting Room. Parents will need to bring an ID when picking up gifts.
Anyone who is interested in making a monetary donation or would like to be a part of the committee can contact County Clerk Tina Stowers.
