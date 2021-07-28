The Lawrence County Fair is drawing near and organizers have been busy installing new bleachers for the rodeo, preparing the grounds for the event and making changes to ensure the event goes smoothly.
One such change, according to Fair Board President James Ratliff, is a new online pre-registration form for the exhibit building.
“This will speed up the process in the exhibit building,” Ratliff said.
The online form is available on the county’s website, www.lawrencecountyarkansas.com.
In addition, there will be an early entry day on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The Fair Board hoped this will help people get their entries in,” Ratliff said.
Individuals can also bring entries during the normal times, Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 19, from. 8 a.m. to noon.
The fair, which is held at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Imboden, will feature several special events through the week including Kid’s Night in the rodeo arena on Tuesday night from 7-9 with sheep riding, goat tying and barrel racing; gospel singing and ice cream social on Wednesday night at 7 in the Sloan-Hendrix Gym; and a magic show on Thursday night at 7.
In addition the PRCA Rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20 and 21, at 8 p.m. Admission to the rodeo is $10 for ages six and up.
The week will also include livestock show competitions, educational exhibits, commercial exhibits and the auto show, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. J.R. Rogers and the All Stars will perform from noon to 3 during the auto show.
Fair catalogs are available at the Lawrence County Extension Office, as well as many local businesses throughout the county. For more information on the fair, call Ratliff at 501-454-5200.
Pageants kick off event
The Lawrence County Fair Pageants will kick of the fair the weekend prior to fair week.
The Cute Baby Girl and Boy, Cute Kiddie Girl and Boy, Tiny Miss, Petite Miss and Little Miss divisions will be held Friday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. will be the Young Miss, Pre-Teen Miss, Junior Miss and Miss Lawrence County divisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.