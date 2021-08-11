The Lawrence County Fair is next week at the fairgrounds in Imboden. A full week of events is slated starting with pageants this weekend and concluding with the PRCA Rodeo the following weekend.
The full schedule is as follows:
Aug. 13 – Pageants for younger age divisions at 6 p.m. at Sloan-Hendrix gym.
Aug. 14 – Pageants for older age division at 6 p.m. at Sloan-Hendrix gym.
Aug. 15 – Poultry testing at the Imboden Fire Station at 2 p.m.
Aug. 16 – Turtle races at 6 p.m. in the arena; rabbit show at 7 p.m. at the show barn.
Aug. 17 – Horse halter classes at the arena at 6 p.m., followed by Fun Night with sheep riding (age 6 and under), barrel racing (kids under 18) and some roping (kids under 18).
Aug. 18 – Gospel singing in the Sloan Hendrix gym free with ice cream social featuring Don Jones with New Love.
Aug. 19 – Entries in the educational building until noon; open cattle show at 6 p.m.; kids night in the park from 5-8 p.m. with games, bouncy houses, a magic show and petting zoo.
Aug. 20 – Livestock show at 10 a.m. in the barns; PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m. in the arena ($10 admission for anyone over five, five and under free).
Aug. 21 – Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; livestock premium sale at show barn at 10 a.m.; cookie jar scholarship auction at 10:30 a.m. at the show barn; PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m. in the arena ($10 admission for anyone over five, five and under free).
Fairgoers are invited to visit the commercial building next Thursday through Saturday, as well as the educational building after it opens to the public on Thursday evening, following judging of entries.
Fair catalogs are available at the Lawrence County Extension Office, as well as many local businesses throughout the county. For more information on the fair, call Fair Board President James Ratliff at 501-454-5200.
