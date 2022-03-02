Lawrence County’s case numbers continue to decline following the surge caused by the Omicron variant that sent numbers skyrocketing across the state and nation.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of active cases in Lawrence County was below 30, according to Arkansas Department of Health data.
The ADH website reported 29 active cases for the county, down 30 from the 59 active cases reported a week ago.
During that seven-day period, Lawrence County also only saw 43 new cases of the virus reported. The number of new cases has been declining steadily with 71 new cases reported the previous week and 142 reported the week prior to that.
According to the ADH website, the county has had 5,101 total cumulative cases reported as of Tuesday morning, up from 5,058 reported last Tuesday.
Recoveries are continuing to outpace new cases with 72 added to the recovered list during the past week. The total number of recoveries increased to 5,003, up from the 4,931 reported a week ago.
One new COVID-related death was reported among Lawrence County residents bringing that total to 69.
