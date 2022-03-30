For the first time in several weeks the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lawrence County outpaced the recovery resulting in an increase in the number of active cases in the county.
All of the case numbers remain low compared to the recent surge caused by the omicron variant.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, Lawrence County saw 40 news cases reported in the past seven days. The new cumulative case count for the county is 5,283, up from the 5,243 reported a week ago.
In the same time period, the county saw 33 added to the recovered list, bringing that total since March of 2020 to 5,199, up from 5,166 reported last week.
After several weeks of watching the active case count cut in half over and over, until it reached only two active cases last week, the county saw a turn in the opposite direction this week. The ADH reported nine active cases for Lawrence County as of Tuesday, an increase of seven.
No new deaths have been reported among Lawrence County residents during the past seven days. According to the ADH website Tuesday morning, the county’s COVID-related death count remains at 75.
