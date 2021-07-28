The Arkansas Department of Health reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 among Lawrence County residents during the past week, but with 33 recoveries reported, the active case count declined by one.
As of Tuesday, the ADH website showed Lawrence County with 48 active cases of the virus, down from 49 the previous Tuesday.
The total cumulative case count is now at 2,268, up from the 2,236 reported a week ago, while recoveries are at 2,177, up from 2,144.
The number of COVID- related deaths among Lawrence County residents remains unchanged at 43.
Vaccinations
Several options for vaccinations are available to Lawrence County residents, including a vaccine clinic being held by Lawrence Healthcare on Thursday at Main Street Church of Christ in Walnut Ridge.
The clinic, which is free and does not require an appointment, will be from 2-5:30 p.m. at the church, located at 319 E. Main Street.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered. More information on the clinic is available by calling 870-886-3211.
In addition, 1st Choice Healthcare in Walnut Ridge is offering the Moderna vaccine free to anyone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information on this option is available by calling 870-886-5507.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot, is available through the health department. More information on this option is available by calling the local health unit at 870-886-3201.
In addition, individuals can inquire about vaccination options with their pharmacist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.