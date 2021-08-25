The past week has seen 107 new cases of COVID-19 among Lawrence County residents, with another jump in the active case count, as well.
As of Tuesday morning, the total cumulative case count was reported by the Arkansas Department of Health at 2,559, up 107 from the 2,452 reported the previous week.
According to the ADH website, there are 160 active cases, up 42 from the 118 active cases reported the week before.
Recoveries are also steadily increasing as 65 were added to the recovered list during the seven-day period bringing that total to 2,356, up from 2,291.
The number of Covid-related deaths among Lawrence County residents remains unchanged at 43.
