The Times Dispatch typically compares first-day enrollment figures for the county and for each school district on an annual basis.
Numbers from last year were taken from the last day of the first week of school, however, due to the delay of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s first-day total for the county is 2,873, down from the total of 2,936 reported on the last day of the first week in 2020. This year’s total is also down from the first-day total reported in 2019 of 2,929.
Sloan-Hendrix was the only district in the county to show an increase in enrollment figures from last year. The district opened with 721, compared to 698 last year.
Showing the smallest declines were the Lawrence County School District (Walnut Ridge School), going from 939 in 2020 to 933 in 2021, and the Imboden Area Charter School, decreasing from 52 in 2020 to 50 this year.
Also showing a decrease in enrollment were Hillcrest School District, which reported a first-week enrollment of 406 last year, compared to a first-day enrollment of 380 this year, and Hoxie School District, with a 2020 enrollment of 841, compared to a 2021 enrollment of 789.
Enrollment always fluctuates the first couple weeks of school, and new students have already been added to this year’s first-day numbers.
