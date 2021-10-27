Lawrence County will have Class IV dumpsters available Nov. 8-13 for non-household waste, such as appliances and furniture. No tires, shingles, building materials, etc. will be accepted.
The dates for the dumpsters were incorrectly reported as the first week of November in last week’s TD.
The dumpsters will be located at the Corner of Second and Main Streets in Black Rock and at the Lawrence County Road Shop on Highway 367, south of Hoxie.
The dumpsters will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 12, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 13.
