As distribution of free at-home COVID-19 tests started last week, it became apparent quickly that the supply would not be able to keep up with the demand.
In Lawrence County, the health unit is distributing tests with assistance from the Lawrence County Library, as well as the cities of Hoxie and Walnut Ridge.
Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said the response has been unbelievable, but the distribution has gone smooth and those receiving the tests have been appreciative.
“We’ve gone through 450 test kits, which is the equivalent of 900 tests,” he said of the distribution last week at Walnut Ridge City Hall. “They came in three different sessions over two days. All 900 tests were given out in a total of about three to four hours tops, probably three hours.”
Snapp said he hated it that some sat in line only to find out they were gone, but noted they would keep people posted through the City of Walnut Ridge Facebook page when testing kits are available.
“We posted on the city Facebook page when the first case came in,” he said. “Within 30 minutes they were gone. The health department brought another case. It was gone in 15-20 minutes the next morning. They brought three more cases later that morning, and I believe if we had the tests we could give away several thousand more.”
More tests were being prepared to be distributed following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday.
There is a limit of one kit (two tests) per person, with up to three allowed per household. Snapp said residence is not a requirement to receive the test as they are provided by the state.
The tests, which are being funded through the state’s COVID response budget, are being distributed by the Arkansas Department of Health using a number of sites, including the public libraries in Jonesboro, Paragould, Lake City, Trumann, Lepanto, Marked Tree, Harrisburg, Walnut Ridge, Weiner and Pocahontas. Mission Outreach in Paragould and the Hispanic Center in Jonesboro are also distributing the tests.
Elsewhere in the region, the response has been similar.
Brandi Hodges, public relations manger for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, said they received several cases of tests, all of which were distributed on the first day.
“We have been so busy,” she said. “We had a line wrapped around the building.”
The Jonesboro library, like other distribution points throughout Northeast Arkansas, is being periodically restocked with tests.
Instructions on how to use and read the test results are included in the box. The Arkansas Department of Health advises everyone to report their home results. This can be done by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-803-7847.
Those who are feeling sick are advised to visit a doctor for testing rather than using the at-home tests being distributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.