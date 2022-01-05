The number of active cases of COVID-19 among Lawrence County residents has tripled since mid-December, according to reports released by the Arkansas Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, the ADH website reported 120 active cases of the virus for Lawrence County, up from 40 active cases reported on Dec. 14.
Since mid December, when The TD reported a cumulative case count of 3,533, an additional 210 cases have been reported bringing that total to 3,743.
During the same time period, 129 have been reported as having recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 3,560, up from 3,431 reported on Dec. 14.
In addition, one additional Covid-related death has been reported among Lawrence County residents, bringing that total to 63.
