The state of Arkansas is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, and Lawrence County numbers are reflecting that increase, as well.
The county has seen an additional 150 cases reported in the past week, according to information released by the Arkansas Department of Health.
As of Tuesday the ADH website reported a cumulative case count among Lawrence County residents at 3,893, up from 3,743 the previous week.
In addition, the active case count made a significant jump. Tuesday’s numbers showed the county with 199 active cases, up 79 from the 120 active cases reported a week ago.
Recoveries are steady, but are not keeping up with the influx of new cases. A total of 70 were added to the recovered list during seven-day period bringing that number from 3,560 to 3,630.
One Covid-related death has also been added among Lawrence County residents during the past week, bringing that total to 64.
ADH acquires at-home tests
In December, Gov. Asa Hutchinson directed the Arkansas Department of Health to acquire 1.5 million rapid at-home tests to be available for free to Arkansas residents.
Arkansas has received the first shipment of 211,000 at-home testing kits, and the process of delivering those to the respective distribution locations will begin shortly.
Governor Hutchinson said that the cost of these tests is around $10 million and will be covered by existing funds available in the COVID response budget.
The tests will be available at local public libraries, public health units and other locations. The National Guard will be assisting in the delivery of these at-home tests.
