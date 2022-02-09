The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County was cut nearly in half this past week as the Arkansas Department of Health reports 186 current active cases among residents of the county.
The new case count is a decline of 145 from last week’s active case count of 331, according to figures reported on the ADH website.
The number of new cases reported in the county also continues to decline with only 115 new cases reported in the past seven days. The new cumulative case count is 4,845, compared to 4,730 last Tuesday.
The 115 new cases reported during the past week are less than half of the 263 new cases reported the previous week.
Recoveries continue to outpace new cases with 258 added to the recovered list for Lawrence County. The new total for recoveries, as of Tuesday is 4,592, up from 4,334 a week ago.
The ADH did report two additional COVID-related deaths among Lawrence County residents during the past week, bringing that total to 67.
