While Lawrence County is still seeing some new cases of COVID-19, the number of active cases in the county as of Tuesday was reported by the Arkansas Department of Health to have declined to two.
The new active case count is a decline of three from the five active cases reported a week ago.
Throughout the seven-day period, 46 new cases were reported among Lawrence County residents. The total cumulative case count is now at 5,243, up from 5,197 the previous Tuesday.
The 46 new cases are fewer than the 61 reported the week before, and with 48 recoveries reported during the past seven days, as well, the active case count has remained low.
The total recoveries is now at 5,166 up from 5,118 a week ago.
The department of health has reported one new COVID-related death among Lawrence County residents during the past seven days. According to the ADH website Tuesday morning, Lawrence County had 75 deaths reported, up from 74 the previous Tuesday.
