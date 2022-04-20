While Lawrence County has only seen four new cases of COVID-19 reported during the past two weeks, the Arkansas Department of Health reported one new COVID-related death this week.
As of Tuesday morning, the ADH website reports 77 total COVID-related deaths for Lawrence County, up from 76 a week ago.
ADH figures show a slight decline in the active case count from nine active cases among county residents two weeks ago to six active cases as of Tuesday.
During the two-week period, only four new cases were reported for the county, bringing the cumulative total since March of 2020 to 5,295.
The county also saw six recoveries reported during the past two weeks. The new total recoveries, as of Tuesday, is 5,212, up from the 5,206 reported two weeks ago.
Recoveries are outpacing new cases again for the county, causing the decline in active cases.
