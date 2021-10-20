COVID-19 numbers continued to decline in Lawrence County over the past two weeks, but the Arkansas Department of Health reported an additional three covid-related deaths.
Only a total of 78 new cases were reported during the 14-day period, according to the ADH website. As of Tuesday morning, the ADH was reporting a cumulative case count of 3,238 among Lawrence County residents, up from 3,160 two weeks ago.
The number of active cases has dropped significantly during the same time period, with Tuesday’s numbers showing only 44 active cases for Lawrence County, down from 80 active cases on Oct. 5.
Many of the cases were moved to recovered status, as an additional 111 were designated by the ADH as having recovered from the virus. The ADH website reported 3,138 total recoveries for the county as of Tuesday morning, up from 3,027 two weeks ago.
The ADH does report an additional three covid-related deaths among Lawrence County residents during the past 14 days. As of Tuesday morning, 56 deaths were being reported for the county, up from the 53 reported on Oct. 5.
