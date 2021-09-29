The number of active cases of COVID-19 among Lawrence County residents dropped below 100 this week, with the Arkansas Department of Health reporting 95 cases as of Tuesday morning.
The new active case count reflects a decrease of 45, from the total reported a week ago of 141.
Recoveries far outpaced new cases during the seven-day period with 115 added to the recovered list, while only 69 new cases were reported.
According to the ADH website, the cumulative case count for the county is now 3,115, up from the 3,046 reported last week. Recoveries are now at 2,970, up from 2,855 a week ago.
The number of Covid-related deaths among Lawrence County residents remains unchanged at 50.
Booster shots encouraged
The Arkansas Department of Health is offering booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine, including some special clinics around the state. More information can be found at healthy arkansas.gov.
According to the ADH, people who had the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and meet the below criteria should get a booster shot six months after their second dose:
Ages 65 years and older.
Ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.
Ages 18 years and older and are residents in long-term care settings.
In addition those who are 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions and those who are 18 to 64 and at increased risk for exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting are eligible to receive the booster.
