With the number of COVID-19 cases going up across the state, Lawrence County is also seeing an increase in the case count.
As of Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health was reporting 33 active cases among Lawrence County residents, more than doubling the 15 active cases reported two weeks ago.
The county has seen 39 new cases during the two-week period, with the total cumulative case count reported at 2,198 on Monday. Two weeks ago, the total case count was at 2,159.
A total of 21 were added to the recovered list during the two-week period, as well, increasing from 2,101 to 2,122.
The number of COVID-related deaths among Lawrence County residents remains unchanged at 43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.