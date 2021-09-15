The number of recoveries in Lawrence County outpaced the number of new cases of COVID-19 during the past week, resulting in a slight reduction of active cases among county residents.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, as of Tuesday, there were 219 active cases among Lawrence County residents, down nine from the 228 reported the previous week.
The ADH website reported 132 new cases for the county with a new cumulative case count of 2,968 up from 2,836 a week ago.
A total of 141 were added to the recovered list, bringing that cumulative total to 2,702 up from the 2,561 reported a week prior.
After four new Covid-related deaths were reported during the previous two-week period, this week saw no change in that total, which remained at 47.
