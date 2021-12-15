The number of active cases of COVID-19 remains relatively low in Lawrence County, but there have been new cases each week with a total of approximately 270 new cases over the past month and a half.
Near the end of October, the total cumulative case count was reported at 3,263. As of Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health was reporting Lawrence County’s total cumulative case count at 3,533.
According to the ADH website there are currently 40 active cases among Lawrence County residents, and a total of 3,431 have recovered from the virus.
There have been several additional covid-related deaths reported among Lawrence County residents over the past weeks, with that number now being reported at 62, up from 56 reported on Oct. 27.
