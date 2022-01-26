A seismograph picked up two earthquakes last week in western Lawrence County. According to the USGS, a 2.1-magnitude earthquake and a 1.6-magnitude earthquake were reported near Powhatan.
The 2.1-magnitude earthquake occurred Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 1:14 p.m., approximately six kilometers west-northwest of Powhatan. The earthquake had a depth of about nine kilometers below ground.
The 1.6-magnitude earthquake occurred Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 2:40 p.m., approximately five kilometers northeast of Black Rock. The earthquake had a depth of about 12.8 kilometers below ground.
On the previous Wednesday, Jan. 12, Lawrence County experienced a 2.2-magnitude earthquake, which occurred around 2:40 p.m. four miles northwest of Powhatan.
Only a few reported feeling the earthquakes while no damage was reported.
