Voters in the city limits of Walnut Ridge will go to the polls on Tuesday for a special election pertaining to the term length of city council members.
The election gives voters the option to change the term length for council members from two years to four years, and provides for staggered terms.
The proposal to adjust the term length was originally introduced by Council Member Jon Walter at a council meeting earlier this year.
Currently all eight council positions come up for election every two years.
The council discussed the increased stability that would be offered by having staggered four-year positions and voted to hold a special election to let the citizens vote on the proposal.
If approved, the Election held in 2022 would call for all council members in position 1 to be elected to a four-year term and those in position 2 to be elected to a two-year term.
In 2024, only council members in position 2 would be up for election and they would then be elected to a four-year term, as well.
From that point forward only four of the eight council positions would be on the ballot each General Election.
Early voting is underway at the Lawrence County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will end on Monday.
Election-day voting for all precincts will take place in the Lawrence County Meeting Room on West Walnut Street, adjacent to the Lawrence County Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.