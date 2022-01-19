Michelle Evans of Lynn has announced her candidacy for re-election as Lawrence County Circuit Clerk in the 2022 May primary.
Evans is currently serving her seventh term.
“As your current Circuit Clerk, I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Lawrence County and strive to be helpful by staying educated on the ever-changing laws that relate to the office so that we may assist the citizens of Lawrence County and those visiting.”
Evans’ staff is made up of Deputies Michelle (Mimi) Waldrupe, Katie Watts, Sara Tate and Katelyn Liscomb, all of Lawrence County.
“I, along with my staff, am looking forward to serving the people of Lawrence County for the next term beginning in 2023” Evans said.
Evans is married to Randy Evans. They have two children, Colman Evans and wife Jessica of Strawberry and Tamara Harris and husband Cody of Black Rock. They also have five grandchildren, Zane, Owen, Graham, Cole and Whitley, and one grandchild on the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.