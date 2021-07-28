The Lawrence County Extension Service is in the process of taking applications for an Annie’s Project course to begin Jan. 11.
Annie’s Project is a six-week course that is a discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field.
Local Extension agents Tori Copeland and Courteney Sisk attended training in Little Rock to be able to facilitate the program.
“It is run similar to our local Leadership Program or the Ralph Joseph Youth Leadership Program,” Sisk said. “At Annie’s Project courses, women in agriculture become empowered to be successful through education, networks and resources.”
Sisk said the course is great for any women involved in agriculture, whether their role is working on the farm or being a farmer’s wife.
“You never know when circumstances could cause your role to change,” she said.
For one Annie’s Project alumna, taking the course helped her better understand the operation and be able to communicate about it.
“I took the class to gain a better understanding about agribusiness and how financial decisions impact our farm operation,” she said. “This class has improved communication with my spouse on concerns he works with on a daily basis.”
Sisk said whether new to agriculture or experienced, the course offers the opportunity to learn about the five areas of agricultural risk, how to analyze agricultural spreadsheets and many other skills.
“There’s plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants,” she said. “It’s a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other farm/ranch women.”
Copeland said it is all about women empowering women.
“This is to educate them on different aspects and help them develop contacts,” she said.
The Steering Committee for Lawrence County’s Annie’s Project includes Lorra Whitmire, Janet Little, Christina Spence, LeeAnne Graddy, Shauna Throesch, Brittany Schmidt, Crystal Emmons and Lila Floyd.
Applications are being accepted through Nov. 15. The Steering Committee will then narrow the applicants to 10 participants who will be chosen to complete the course. The chosen participants will be announced Dec. 15.
Applications can be picked up in person at the Lawrence County Extension Office or requested by email.
For more information, contact Sisk at 870-886-3741 or csisk@uada.edu. More information on Annie’s Project can also be found at www.AnniesProject.org.
