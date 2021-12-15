Sedgwick Fire Chief Wesley Adams died as a result of injuries he received when he was struck by a vehicle while working at an accident scene on Hwy. 63.
According to the preliminary fatal crash summary released by the Arkansas State Police, Adams was on foot attempting to stop traffic in the southbound lane when the accident occurred at approximately 6:18 p.m.
According to the report, a northbound 1984 Ford CL 9000 was attempting to turn around in the roadway after clearing the previous crash, which was located on the north side of the road.
Adams was serving as a ground guide and attempting to stop traffic when he was struck by a southbound 2015 Toyota Corolla. The Corolla then struck the passenger’s side of the Ford.
Wanda Thornton, 78, of Walnut Ridge, a passenger in the Toyota, was injured in the accident. Neither driver is identified in the report.
Flags ordered at half-staff
Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered all state and federal flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Adams.
“A selfless public servant, Chief Adams’ bravery was an example of his dedication to protect others on a daily basis, despite dangerous circumstances,” the governor’s proclamation stated. “Chief Adams will remain an example for those who wish to serve, and we are grateful for his life, actions and memory.”
Funeral services for Adams were held Saturday afternoon at Phillips Funeral Home in Paragould.
