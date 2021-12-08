Sedgwick Fire Chief Wesley Adams is in critical condition at St. Bernards in Jonesboro after he was struck by a vehicle while working an accident on Highway 63 Monday night.
According to reports, Lawrence County deputies and Sedgwick firefighters were working an accident at approximately 6:20 p.m. when Adams was struck by another vehicle.
He was transported to St. Bernards, where his daughter, Zelda Adams, reported he was in critical condition.
The Black Rock Fire Department put out a request for prayers for Adams, which was echoed by fire departments throughout Northeast Arkansas.
Walnut Ridge officers responded to assist at the scene, and the Arkansas State Police have been requested to investigate the incident.
