For most the idea of swimming 2.4 miles in the ocean, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run is daunting at the least and seemingly impossible.
Three friends from Walnut Ridge, Adam Staples, Brody VanWinkle and Jonathan Quesada, decided to forget about the reasons not to try, though, and began training more than a year ago for the Ironman triathlon in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Held on Nov. 2, the triathlon drew participants from across the nation. The three from Walnut Ridge completed each stretch, and crossed the finish line of the final event together.
“We started swimming about 7 in the morning,” Staples said. “All together it took about 15 hours.”
The three trained for the swimming portion at the Aquatic Center in Pocahontas, and would meet early in the morning and again in the afternoon and evening to complete bike rides or runs in preparation for the event.
Staples said the best part of the experience for him was two-fold.
“We spent a crazy amount of time getting ready for it,” he said. “We’d be up at 4:30 or 5 in the morning and get together that afternoon and do something else. We would do five and six-hour bike rides. The fellowship and relationship gained in training for the event is one of the big highlights of it.”
He said the second was completing the triathlon with his family waiting for him at the finish line.
“Coming to the finish line and there was Nicole, the kids and my mom and dad,” he said. “Knowing that my kids saw me work really hard for something and not give up on it just because it wasn’t easy.”
Staples was joined by his wife, Nicole, and children, Abby and Wesley, along with his parents, Frank and Donna Staples.
VanWinkle’s wife, Jordan, and their four kids, Jadyen, Cameron, Kailyn and Keegan, traveled with him, along with his parents, Michael and Sharon VanWinkle, and sister, Lacy VanWinkle.
Quesada was joined by his girlfriend, Katelin Cavenaugh, along with his mother and niece, as well as Katelin’s mother.
VanWinkle said it was an experience of a lifetime.
“The best part was setting a goal out and accomplishing the goal and doing it with your friends and family there,” he said. “It was a big accomplishment for all of us.”
The three are taking some needed time off, but hope to do a half Ironman in Chattanooga, Tenn., in May.
“We had all kind of made a mental agreement that we wouldn’t commit to anything immediately,” Staples said. “It was fun to train for, and I got in really good shape, but it took me away from a lot of things.”
VanWinkle said they are looking forward to the next event, but some time off was definitely a priority.
“We’re all thinking about doing it (the half Ironman),” he said, “but for sure hit the brakes for a little bit and enjoy time with family, especially over the holidays, and make up for some lost time.”
Staples said so many people supported the men as they prepared for the triathlon there is no way to list names, from the simplest act of giving kids a ride home from school so a bike ride could be completed to the unwavering support they received from their families.
VanWinkle noted that since participating in the triathlon, many have acted like it is crazy that they were able to complete the events, but he said it is all about setting goals and following through.
“Anyone can do this,” he said. “We all started somewhere. It’s not impossible. We didn’t all start out running marathons. First time I ran, I was pretty pumped up to make it a half mile down the street. It’s not impossible, you’ve got to start somewhere. You’ve just got to start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.