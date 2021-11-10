North Delta Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation, has announced more than $5,700 in Giving Tree Grants for nonprofits in Clay, Lawrence and Randolph counties.
“We are proud to be able to support these local organizations through our Giving Tree grant program,” said Melody Rainwater, executive director of the North Delta affiliate. “We received many great applications during this grant cycle and are excited to see how the funds provided will support many different causes in the North Delta area.”
Heather Larkin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, says that the Giving Tree program helps Arkansans support a variety of needs in their hometowns.
“Funding for our Giving Tree grants comes from local individuals and families who want to improve their community,” Larkin says. “We invest their donations in endowments that provide a permanent source of funding for local charitable causes.”
The 2021 grant recipients include:
The Children’s Shelter, to support the shelter’s nutrition program that provides nutritious foods and education to their clients;
Corning First United Methodist Church, to purchase books that will be placed in a book box outside of the church free of charge for children in the community;
Five Rivers Animal Aid, to provide assistance for spay and neuter procedures for animals in Lawrence and Randolph counties;
Gateway CASA of the Third Judicial District, to provide training for staff, volunteers and board members in Lawrence and Randolph counties;
Growing Corning Together, to purchase items for the community garden and supplies for the Corning School District’s backpack program;
Jumpstart Ministries, to help with updating the organization’s living facilities;
Lawrence County Library, to provide supplies needed for the StoryWalk project in Stewart Park in Walnut Ridge;
University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Services-Clay County, to support the Clay County Youth Leadership program and provide for student participants in the Corning, Piggott and Rector school districts.
North Delta Community Foundation makes grants through the Giving Tree program annually.
The next grant cycle will begin in July 2022. More information about Community Foundation grants is available at www.arcf.org.
