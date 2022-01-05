Nonprofits in Clay, Lawrence and Randolph counties can go to arcf.org/givingtree beginning Monday to apply online for Giving Tree Grants through North Delta Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation.
Applications must be submitted online by February 15.
“Since our affiliate was established in late 2019, we’ve awarded over $12,000 in grants to benefit our three-county area,” said Melody Rainwater, executive director. “It’s a pleasure to be able to strengthen these communities by supporting important causes like education, families and community development.”
Grants typically range from $250 to $2,000. Requests for all types of grants will be considered, but the Community Foundation is especially interested in awarding grants that address food insecurity. First priority is given to organizations based in Clay, Lawrence and Randolph counties; however, the Community Foundation will consider applications from organizations based in other areas if they can demonstrate that their program will provide direct services to people in the North Delta area.
Nonprofits can visit arcf.org/givingtree to view Giving Tree grant submission guidelines, criteria and to begin the application process.
Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in the North Delta area is eligible to apply. Other applicants may be considered if the project has a clear charitable purpose for the public benefit.
Grants are not made to individuals or small businesses. Applications will be reviewed by a grantmaking committee from North Delta Community Foundation.
“Funding for the Giving Tree program comes from hundreds of Arkansas donors who support the work of the Community Foundation. Through these local grants, our state’s nonprofit organizations find support as they implement great ideas to improve their communities,” said Heather Larkin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Giving Tree grants are selected by local people in each of our affiliate areas and awarded to local organizations.”
