Lawrence County Tax Collector Stephanie Harris has formally announced that she will seek re-election this year.
Harris is currently in her eighth term as tax collector, having started in the office as a deputy collector in 1998.
“I have enjoyed working with the public for the past 24 years and hope that the public will continue to let me do so,” she said. “I have undertaken the duties of my office in an honest and professional manner and wish to continue serving as your tax collector.
Harris and her husband, Brandon, live in Lynn, and they have two children, Tyler and Levi.
