Curtis Hitt has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for State Senate, District 21, which includes Greene, Clay and Randolph counties, as well as a significant portion of Lawrence County.
The primary election will be held May 24, following early voting that begins May 9.
Raised on a row crop and produce farm, Hitt said he learned the value of hard work from an early age. He has employed that ethic in his profession as a practicing attorney for the last 25 years. He started his law practice as a state prosecutor, handling all classes of felonies and misdemeanors in all courts.
As the owner of a small general practice law firm in Paragould, he said he appreciates the challenges faced by small business owners and the vitality small businesses bring to the community.
In addition to his support for small businesses as the economic engine of the community, Hitt intends to focus on the criminal justice system, education and the preservation of socially conservative values and constitutional rights. He is a pro-life, pro-family supporter of religious liberty and gun rights.
“We are at a cultural crossroads in our country,” he said, “and the chasm between ideologies has rarely been deeper. Common sense is not so common as it once was. We need bold and decisive leadership to navigate the issues and conserve our core values. With the community’s support, I’m ready to do that, and it starts right here at home in District 21.”
Twice Hitt has been appointed by Governor Asa Hutchinson as a Special Justice to the Arkansas Supreme Court. By appointment of the Arkansas Supreme Court, he currently serves on the Arkansas State Board of Law Examiners. Hitt has taught classes at the Arkansas Police Academy as a Certified Law Enforcement Instructor and has taught a Constitutional law class as an adjunct professor at Arkansas State University.
He currently serves on the School Board for Greene County Tech School District in Paragould. He has served his community by coaching youth basketball, baseball and soccer, and he has served on various boards of directors. He is a current member of the Arkansas Bar Association, the Greene County Bar Association and the Greene County Republicans.
Hitt obtained his bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University and his juris doctor degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Law. He and wife Shauna, formerly Thompson, have been married for 23 years and have two children, Cruz, a Sophomore at Arkansas State University, and Gabriella Grace, a fifth-grade student at GCT. They have been members of Grace Baptist Church in Paragould for more than 20 years.
“I am excited by the prospect of representing District 21 in the State Senate,” Hitt said. “I am grateful for the encouragement, confidence and support of my wife and children and extended family, as well as so many friends, to seek this office. If so privileged to serve in this capacity, I pledge to honor the community and represent it as well as I can, prayerfully balancing the humble deportment becoming of a statesman with the courage and boldness required of one whose interests are not his alone.”
