Becky Holder has formally announced she will be seeking re-election for a third term as Lawrence County Assessor.
Holder began her first term in 2017, but she has been with the assessor’s office for 36 years.
“I have enjoyed serving as your assessor, and I hope you will continue to let me do so,” she said. “I have undertaken the duties of my office in an honest and professional manner. I also want to recognize my staff, as they make the office run smooth and efficient.”
Holder resides in Walnut Ridge with her family.
