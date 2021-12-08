The Hoxie City Council approved Christmas bonuses and Covid bonuses during the November meeting.
Council members approved Christmas bonuses in the amount of $400 for each full-time employee and $200 for each part-time employee.
In addition, the council authorized $500 bonuses for employees who had received their COVID-19 vaccination. Employees were required to submit a notarized notice that they had been vaccinated in order to receive the bonus.
In other business, council members discussed the city’s medical insurance plan for employees.
The insurance company had offered two options, one would increase the cost by $30 per employee but leave the deductible at $500, the other would not increase the per employee cost, but would increase the employees’ deductibles.
Council members voted to pay the extra cost per employee and maintain the $500 deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.