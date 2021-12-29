The Hoxie City Council approved a reuse loan request from Bobby Hatfield at its meeting on Dec. 14.
The $110,000 loan is for the construction of new mini-storage units in the city of Hoxie.
Council members also approved the city’s recent audit report. There were no issues reported with the audit.
In other business:
procedures regarding setting and announcing council and committee meetings were discussed briefly and are slated to be discussed again at the January meeting.
a proposed noise ordinance was tabled until the January meeting.
