The Hoxie City Council hired a new city clerk at its October meeting.
Council members voted to hire Verna Coats to the position, as recommended by the committee that interviewed the candidates.
The council had previously voted to hire a part-time clerk after City Clerk/Treasurer Peggy Miles resigned for health reasons.
Delinda Duckworth was appointed by the council to fill the treasurer role, and applicants were sought for the clerk position.
In other business, the council discussed ATV use in the city limits of Hoxie and it was emphasized that ATVS are not to be driven on public streets and highways, with exceptions for official use such as by police and fire personnel.
