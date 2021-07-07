The Hoxie City Council voted at its June meeting to make a change in how code enforcement and animal control is handled within the city.
Previously jurisdiction for those issues has fallen under the Hoxie Police Department. Council members voted at the June 8 meeting to move that authority to the Hoxie Fire Department.
Also during the meeting, City Attorney Nancy Hall asked that the proposed plan of action for the city regarding safety measures be tabled until the next meeting so she could gather more information.
The city is working with OSHA on a plan of action to be sure the city is up to date on everything.
In other business, the council:
Voted to add Administrative Assistant Delinda Duckworth as an authorized signer on the city’s checking accounts.
Heard an update on the Hoxie Housing Board. It was reported that things are going smoothly and after having had several monthly meetings, the board will begin meeting quarterly again.
Heard from a resident who asked about burning a field. Mayor Dennis Coggins said the request would have to go through the fire department.
