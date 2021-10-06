The Hoxie City Council heard an update on hiring a new part-time city clerk at its meeting on Sept. 14.
A committee will perform interviews with the candidates, which are set for Thursday of this week.
As of Tuesday morning, four applications had been received for the position.
At a previous meeting, council members voted to hire Delinda Duckworth to fulfill the city treasurer duties and to advertise to hire a part-time city clerk to fill the position left vacant when City Clerk/Treasurer Peggy Miles resigned due to health reasons.
Also during the Sept. 14 meeting, council members heard an update on relift pumps that have been installed for the city’s sewer.
